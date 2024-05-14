Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Increases By 63.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSL Price Performance
CSLLY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. 42,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,247. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. CSL has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $105.11.
CSL Company Profile
