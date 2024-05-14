Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Increases By 63.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSLLY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. 42,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,247. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. CSL has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $105.11.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

