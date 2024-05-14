Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Rises By 19.6%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DHCNL opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.