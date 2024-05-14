Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declines By 41.3%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $3,028,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE DLY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.