Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declines By 41.3%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $3,028,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

