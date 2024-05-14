Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Declines By 41.8%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

