Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Declines By 15.1%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 95,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENVB Free Report ) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 6.73% of Enveric Biosciences worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 560,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

