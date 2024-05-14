Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Declines By 15.1%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 95,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 560,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.98.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.
