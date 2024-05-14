Short Interest in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Drops By 33.3%

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,564,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 33.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $314,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. ExcelFin Acquisition has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

