Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declines By 40.5%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 5,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $141.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.37. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

About First Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.61%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

