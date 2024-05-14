Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Decreases By 15.5%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FSBW opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $261.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

