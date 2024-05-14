Short Interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Increases By 102.3%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GLYC. Capital One Financial cut shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Monday. 1,457,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.30.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

