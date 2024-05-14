Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Expands By 108.6%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GPIQ traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,117. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.3882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPIQ. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

