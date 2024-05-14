Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rises By 110.2%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the April 15th total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenlane stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Price Performance

Shares of GNLN remained flat at $0.53 during trading hours on Monday. 377,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

