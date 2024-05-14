Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Declines By 39.6%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.
Grupo México Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.
About Grupo México
