Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Declines By 39.6%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

