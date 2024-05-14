Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rises By 116.7%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.35. 163,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96. Hitachi has a one year low of $114.07 and a one year high of $191.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.48. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hitachi will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

