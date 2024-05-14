Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Expands By 112.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the April 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.56. 147,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

