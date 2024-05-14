Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Increases By 19.1%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 10,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.3705 dividend. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.