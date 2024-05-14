Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Increases By 111.1%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Jowell Global Stock Performance
Shares of JWEL stock remained flat at $1.19 during midday trading on Monday. 656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134. Jowell Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.
Jowell Global Company Profile
