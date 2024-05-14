Short Interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declines By 15.8%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MA
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,867,000 after buying an additional 791,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA opened at $457.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.36. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.