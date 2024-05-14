Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Drops By 34.6%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,532,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 3,874,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 346.9 days.

NatWest Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 15,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,212. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group plc ( OTCMKTS:RBSPF Free Report ) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

