Short Interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Declines By 14.7%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,390,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 16,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,066,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 786,525 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 616,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 573,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.