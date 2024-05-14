Short Interest in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Decreases By 16.7%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Rand Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rand Capital stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 1,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rand Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Godley purchased 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,411.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

