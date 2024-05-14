Short Interest in SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Grows By 20.3%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,634.0 days.

SoftwareONE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWONF remained flat at $17.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. SoftwareONE has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

