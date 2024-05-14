Short Interest in SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Grows By 20.3%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,634.0 days.
SoftwareONE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWONF remained flat at $17.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. SoftwareONE has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
SoftwareONE Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SoftwareONE
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.