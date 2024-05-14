Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Decreases By 22.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
STPGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
