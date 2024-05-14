Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Decreases By 22.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

STPGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.