Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rises By 44.2%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Symrise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. Symrise has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Symrise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

