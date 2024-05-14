Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Decreases By 30.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the April 15th total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 788.3 days.

Telenor ASA stock remained flat at $10.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

