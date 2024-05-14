Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Decreases By 30.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the April 15th total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 788.3 days.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Telenor ASA stock remained flat at $10.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.