Short Interest in Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Expands By 47.1%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,468,900 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 3,037,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,037,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tencent Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,351. The firm has a market cap of $464.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. Tencent has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.54 billion during the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

