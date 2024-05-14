Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declines By 40.7%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GDV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,853. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.01%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

