Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Decreases By 17.4%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares in the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of THTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 20,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,525. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

