Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Rises By 36.3%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the April 15th total of 758,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,340.0 days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Tobu Railway has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

