Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Rises By 36.3%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the April 15th total of 758,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,340.0 days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Tobu Railway has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.
About Tobu Railway
