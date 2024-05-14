Short Interest in Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Rises By 23.9%

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 1,304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toyota Boshoku Stock Performance
Shares of TDBOF stock remained flat at $15.50 during trading on Tuesday. Toyota Boshoku has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.
Toyota Boshoku Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Boshoku
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Boshoku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Boshoku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.