Short Interest in Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Rises By 23.9%

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 1,304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toyota Boshoku Stock Performance

Shares of TDBOF stock remained flat at $15.50 during trading on Tuesday. Toyota Boshoku has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Toyota Boshoku Company Profile

Toyota Boshoku Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive interior systems in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. It also engages in manufacturing and sale of automotive filters and powertrain components, and other automotive components, as well as fabric products. The company provides automobile, aircraft, and railway seats, such as executive lounge and sports seats including seat frames, round recliners, and long slide rails.

