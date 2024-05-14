Short Interest in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rises By 19.1%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 17,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Uniti Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

UNIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 616,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,776. The company has a market cap of $941.82 million, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.40. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.17%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

