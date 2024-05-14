Short Interest in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rises By 19.1%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 17,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Uniti Group Trading Up 2.3 %
UNIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 616,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,776. The company has a market cap of $941.82 million, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.40. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.
Uniti Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.17%.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
