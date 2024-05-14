Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Grows By 44.7%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $231.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $233.79. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.44.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
