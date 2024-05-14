Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Grows By 44.7%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $231.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $233.79. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.44.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.