Short Interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Decreases By 18.5%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.86. 382,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,788. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.27.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

