Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.81

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.81 and last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 73021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.49.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

