Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Raised to C$1.10 at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

Sierra Metals Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.91. The company had a trading volume of 285,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,248. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.164271 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sierra Metals Company Profile

In other Sierra Metals news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 46,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$28,345.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,433 shares of company stock valued at $263,839. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

