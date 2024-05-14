Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of SBNY opened at $3.35 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.
About Signature Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.