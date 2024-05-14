Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

SMWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Similarweb Price Performance

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $56.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Articles

