Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Simon Property Group worth $71,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 968,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,225. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

