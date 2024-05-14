SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.38. The stock has a market cap of C$114.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.57. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

