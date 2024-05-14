SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of TSE:SRV.UN traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.38. The stock has a market cap of C$114.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.57. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.
