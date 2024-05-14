SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SITC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers
SITE Centers Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:SITC opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 11.83%. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SITE Centers
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.