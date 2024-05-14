SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 384.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 11.83%. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

