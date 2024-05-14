SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITCGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 384.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 11.83%. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

