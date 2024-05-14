Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

SKYH traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 12,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,519. Sky Harbour Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.53). Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 213.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sky Harbour Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

