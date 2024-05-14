Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), reports.

Skye Bioscience Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,662. Skye Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKYE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.