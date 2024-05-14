SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

SLM Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 470,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,045. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SLM by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in SLM by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SLM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 318,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

