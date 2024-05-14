SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 4.21. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

