Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

SDHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

NYSE SDHC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 128,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,760. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $13,451,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $3,973,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

