Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
SNN opened at $25.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $32.71.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
