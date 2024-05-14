Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SNN opened at $25.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Articles

