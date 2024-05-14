SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 5.9%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.53. 40,142,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 52,948,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

