Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 133,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,752. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at $366,534,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,940,260. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

