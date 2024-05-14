Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sonova Stock Up 7.4 %
SONVY traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Sonova has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $66.13.
About Sonova
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sonova
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.