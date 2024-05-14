Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonova Stock Up 7.4 %

SONVY traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Sonova has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $66.13.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

