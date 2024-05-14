Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 774,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 798,179 shares.The stock last traded at $80.69 and had previously closed at $76.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.