Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SOGP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,999. Sound Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

